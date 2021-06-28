Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Shares Gap Down to $103.64

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $103.64, but opened at $100.67. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $100.67, with a volume of 11 shares traded.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 26.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $91,893.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $1,501,950.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,360. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,585,000 after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 64.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 136,025 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 329,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 243,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.