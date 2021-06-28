Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 618,716 shares.The stock last traded at $3.10 and had previously closed at $3.13.

SMTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sierra Metals by 379.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 1,575,719 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Metals by 45.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,418,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 759,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sierra Metals by 132.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 539,591 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 234,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 5,946.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 225,835 shares during the period. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

