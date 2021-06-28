Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Down to $18.87

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.87, but opened at $18.41. Orion Engineered Carbons shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 741 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEC. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.