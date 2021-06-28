197,883 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 197,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after purchasing an additional 839,406 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,161,000 after purchasing an additional 746,729 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,624,000 after purchasing an additional 638,238 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,296. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.74. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

