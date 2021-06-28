Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,773,437 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,773,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,923,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 1.97% of Hims & Hers Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.70. 19,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,239. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -46.30 and a beta of -0.11.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

