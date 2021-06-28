iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,675 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11.

