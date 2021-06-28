SSI Investment Management LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,587,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 500,924 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $11,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 364,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,000,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.26. 103,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,302,618. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.08.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.47%.

MT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

