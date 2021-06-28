SSI Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.79. 5,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,678. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

