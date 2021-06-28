Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Down 4.5%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price fell 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.93. 12,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,285,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.