Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 1,645.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.