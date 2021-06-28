C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after acquiring an additional 699,860 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,294,000 after acquiring an additional 642,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,756.4% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 479,424 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.23. 3,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,336. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $55.51.

