Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $394.17 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.72 and a 52 week high of $393.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

