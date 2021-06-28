Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 59,245 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,245 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $17,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $2,979,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $2,653,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,020 shares during the period.

OLLI traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $87.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,436. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,867 shares of company stock worth $340,431 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

