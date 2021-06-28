C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $367.44. 36,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,157. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

