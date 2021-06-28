Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $63.33. 72,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,630,502. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.