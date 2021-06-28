Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,118,000 after acquiring an additional 161,546 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9,401.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,996 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

