Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after purchasing an additional 785,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $111,543,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.64. 73,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.31 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

