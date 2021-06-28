Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $878,514,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after purchasing an additional 436,928 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $216.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.45 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

