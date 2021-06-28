Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 584.9% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in The Allstate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in The Allstate by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in The Allstate by 8.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.00. 11,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,283. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.62. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.08.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

