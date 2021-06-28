W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 2.1% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of W.W. Grainger worth $16,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.33.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $442.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,359. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.79. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.22 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

