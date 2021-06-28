Financial Avengers Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 192.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 136.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 455,196 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.20.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

