Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will post $94.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.60 million and the lowest is $92.00 million. Luxfer posted sales of $89.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $369.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.70 million to $372.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $397.00 million, with estimates ranging from $387.10 million to $412.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Luxfer’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LXFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,893. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $604.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

