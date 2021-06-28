BRP Inc. (DOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on July 16th

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

DOO stock traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$96.18. 26,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,137. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$102.36. The company has a market cap of C$8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. BRP has a one year low of C$52.57 and a one year high of C$119.68.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 8.5500006 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.56.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

