Franchise Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,141,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,817,000. Pinduoduo accounts for approximately 15.1% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth $12,260,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.97. The stock had a trading volume of 194,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,916. The company has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.20. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

