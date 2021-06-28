JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $153.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

