Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Humana were worth $16,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Humana by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,564,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Humana by 200.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 757.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $441.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $440.78. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $475.94.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

