NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Down 4.7%

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s share price fell 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $14.93. 27,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,974,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOV. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

Get NOV alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.30.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 229.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.