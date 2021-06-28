Algert Global LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 633.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.88. 15,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,084. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.08. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

