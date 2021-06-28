Algert Global LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $11.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,438.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,970. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,461.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,351.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

