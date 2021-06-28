TD Asset Management Inc. Has $270.46 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,508,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766,305 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $270,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.16. The stock had a trading volume of 196,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,204,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

