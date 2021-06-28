Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 482,040 shares.The stock last traded at $20.59 and had previously closed at $20.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

