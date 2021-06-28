MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 1,953.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MTNOY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,764. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MTN Group has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

Get MTN Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.