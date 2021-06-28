ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Short Interest Update

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

RNUGF remained flat at $$1.65 during trading on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -23.47. ReNeuron Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReNeuron Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.