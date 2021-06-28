Short Interest in Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Expands By 2,600.0%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Giga-tronics stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.33. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378. Giga-tronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get Giga-tronics alerts:

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.