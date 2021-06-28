Short Interest in Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Expands By 2,600.0%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Giga-tronics stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.33. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378. Giga-tronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Giga-tronics Company Profile
