Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $18,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,984. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $167.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.61.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

