Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 42,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,105. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

