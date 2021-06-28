Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 357,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $107.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.07. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $206.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

