Westshore Wealth LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $75.11 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

