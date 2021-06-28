Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,490 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI opened at $144.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.90. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.41.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,853 shares of company stock worth $8,595,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

