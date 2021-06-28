Algert Global LLC Lowers Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. The Scotts Miracle-Gro comprises about 0.7% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,089. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.85. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $127.37 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

