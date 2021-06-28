TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,001,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,913 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $324,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after buying an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $56.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,669,973. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $257.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

