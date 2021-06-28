Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $266.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. TheStreet cut Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Insulet alerts:

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.98. 1,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,141.08 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet has a 12-month low of $183.74 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.