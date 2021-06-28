Brokerages Set John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) PT at GBX 347.17

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 353.83 ($4.62).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of WG traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 217.20 ($2.84). 2,034,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -8.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 257.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In related news, insider David Kemp sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45), for a total value of £8,696.16 ($11,361.59). Also, insider Robin Watson bought 2,632 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,634 shares of company stock worth $1,680,364.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

