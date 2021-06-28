Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after acquiring an additional 105,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after buying an additional 88,248 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $711,314,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,095,000 after buying an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.31. 8,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,786. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.42 and a 1-year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

