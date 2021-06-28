Lamden (TAU) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.08 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 18% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and $54,432.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

