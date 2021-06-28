EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,558 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after buying an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after buying an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EOG traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.36. 70,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

