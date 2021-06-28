ScPrime 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,075.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 28th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $2,075.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044402 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020138 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,726,777 coins and its circulating supply is 36,043,166 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

