Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 9,178 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of -154.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

