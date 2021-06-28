L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.91.

LB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE LB traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.74. 15,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01. L Brands has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $73.25.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.