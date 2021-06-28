71,052 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 180,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,271. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

